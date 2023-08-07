CACI Helps Grant Wishes to Military Families Through Make-A-Wish Operation Dream Maker

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / CACI

Bryanna is an 18-year-old cancer warrior, and she loves monkeys more than anything. When Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic's Operation Dream Maker asked Bryanna what she wanted most, she wished for a behind-the-scenes zoo experience to meet her favorite animal. Thanks to the support of donors, like CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), Bryanna was flown to Georgia with her family on an exclusive trip. She was able to meet a menagerie of animals and even got to hold her favorite animal - a monkey.

Operation Dream Maker is a special fund that focuses on granting wishes to children with critical illnesses whose parents and guardians currently serve, or have served, in the military. This program grants wishes to 20 children each year and provides support for military-related wishes of all children.

CACI has a long history of supporting military members, veterans, and their families through its philanthropic arm, CACI Cares. With roughly 40% of CACI's workforce being made up of veterans, military spouses, or current members of the National Guard and Reserves, CACI Cares strives to honor these communities. As part of these ongoing efforts, CACI has made a donation to the Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic's Operation Dream Maker to give fighters like Bryanna a chance to experience their wishes.

"CACI is proud to support Operation Dream Maker because we recognize how integral military and veteran families are to our community. We also recognize how impactful and uplifting programs like Operation Dream Maker can be in providing bright spots for children of military families who are battling critical illnesses," said Gary Patton, CACI Vice President of Veteran and Military Affairs.

