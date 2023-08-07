

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AECOM (ACM):



Earnings: -$134.70 million in Q3 vs. $101.89 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.97 in Q3 vs. $0.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $132.0 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.94 per share Revenue: $3.66 billion in Q3 vs. $3.24 billion in the same period last year.



