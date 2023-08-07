

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$53.51 million, or -$0.83 per share. This compares with -$97.13 million, or -$1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.5% to $102.15 million from $147.04 million last year.



Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$53.51 Mln. vs. -$97.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.83 vs. -$1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $102.15 Mln vs. $147.04 Mln last year.



