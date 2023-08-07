

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $468 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $414 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $468 Mln. vs. $414 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02



