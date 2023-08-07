

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $144.50 million, or $3.97 per share. This compares with $127.96 million, or $3.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145.41 million or $3.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $688.39 million from $668.68 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $144.50 Mln. vs. $127.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.97 vs. $3.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $688.39 Mln vs. $668.68 Mln last year.



