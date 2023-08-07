

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $38.52 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $19.95 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.4% to $157.40 million from $122.61 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $38.52 Mln. vs. $19.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $157.40 Mln vs. $122.61 Mln last year.



