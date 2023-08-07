

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MannKind Corp. (MNKD):



Earnings: -$5.3 million in Q2 vs. -$29.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MannKind Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.00 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $48.6 million in Q2 vs. $18.9 million in the same period last year.



