WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MannKind Corp. (MNKD):
Earnings: -$5.3 million in Q2 vs. -$29.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MannKind Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.00 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $48.6 million in Q2 vs. $18.9 million in the same period last year.
