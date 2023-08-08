

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG plc (IWG.L) posted a first-half loss before tax from continuing operations of 70 million pounds, flat with prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 6.0 pence compared to a loss of 3.6 pence. Operating profit was 94 million pounds, up 154% from previous year.



First half revenue increased to 1.48 billion pounds from 1.29 billion pounds. System-wide revenue was 1.68 billion pounds, constant currency growth of 14% year-on-year.



The Group continues to focus on cash flow production to reduce net debt and there is currently not an intention to pay a dividend.



