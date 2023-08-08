

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British industrial flow control equipment maker Rotork Plc (ROR.L) on Tuesday reported that its first-half profit before tax climbed 35.1 percent to 60.2 million pounds from last year's 44.6 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 5.3 pence, up 35 percent from 3.9 pence last year.



Group revenue was 19.5 percent higher at 334.7 million pounds, compared to last year's 280 million pounds. The growth was 11.9 percent at constant currency basis and 17.2 percent at organic constant currency basis, benefiting from a lower level of supply chain challenges. Higher volumes contributed around two-thirds of the Group sales increase.



Order intake increased 13.8 percent year-on-year to 386.9 million pounds, and the growth was 11.9 percent on an organic constant currency basis. All three divisions booked higher orders.



Further, the Board is declaring an interim dividend of 2.55p per share, payable on September 22 to shareholders on the register on August 18.



Looking ahead, the company said its outlook for all divisions is positive, and anticipates delivering further progress in 2023 in line with expectations on an OCC basis amid residual supply chain challenges.



Ann Christin Andersen has decided not to seek re-election as a Director of Rotork at the AGM in April 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken