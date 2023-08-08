

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L), an aerospace and defense company, announced on Tuesday that Chief financial officer designate James Mortensen will join the board on November 1. He will take up the new role as CFO on January 1, 2024.



Mortensen is succeeding Andrew Lewis, who is stepping down from the board on the same day and will leave the company on January 19.



The appointment will be after a hand over period and the publication of the company's results for the year 2023, scheduled to be released on December 12.



On Monday, shares of Chemring closed at 303.00 pence up 0.50% on the London Stock Exchange.



