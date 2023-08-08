

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nimesh Patel as its new chief executive officer, effective January 16, 2024.



He will succeed Nicholas Anderson who will be retiring in early 2024 after completing ten years in this role.



Patel had joined the company in 2020 as its chief financial officer.



On Thursday, shares of Spirax-Sarco closed at 10,870.00 pence down 0.50% on the London Stock Exchange.



