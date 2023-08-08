

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.( YAMHF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of parent was 105.3 billion yen, an increase of 26.9 percent from last year. For the first time, net income exceeded 100 billion yen in a second quarter period.



Ordinary income grew 25.4 percent from last year to 144.8 billion yen, and operating income went up 39.4 percent to 142.8 billion yen.



Net sales were 1.23 trillion yen, an increase of 14.7 percent compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now projects attributable profit of 180 billion yen, a growth of 12.5 percent from original outlook, and up 3.2 percent from last year.



Operating income is now projected to be 250 billion yen, 8.7 percent higher than initial outlook, and up 11.2 percent from the last year.



Net sales would be 2.50 trillion yen, up 2 percent from initial outlook, and up 11.2 percent from the prior year.



In Japan, Yamaha Motor shares traded at 4,060 yen, up 0.79 percent.



