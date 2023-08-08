

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Tuesday after data showed China's exports and imports both fell more than expected in July, threatening recovery prospects and adding to pressure on policymakers to unveil additional stimulus.



Investors also awaited key inflation readings from the world's largest economies due this week for more clues on the growth and rate outlook.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 26 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,293 after ending flat with a positive bias in the previous session.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell 2-3 percent after Italy approved 40 percent windfall tax on banks' extra profits, to be applied in 2023.



Automaker Renault fell more than 1 percent on China growth concerns.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken