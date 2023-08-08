

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday as the dollar stood tall against its major rivals ahead of key inflation readings.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,934.21 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,968.40.



The dollar advanced against most major currencies while bond yields dipped after data showed China experienced a notable downturn in its trade figures in July.



Chinese exports fell 14.5 percent from a year earlier in July, while imports tumbled 12.5 percent in a sign of weak overseas and domestic demand.



Meanwhile, amid much uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next move, investors awaited U.S. consumer price inflation and producer price inflation readings this week for directional cues.



Economists expect Thursday's data to show U.S. consumer prices rose by 3.3 percent in July over a year ago, an acceleration from June.



Federal Reserve governor Michelle Bowman said Monday at a Fed Listens event that more interest rate rises 'will likely be needed' despite softer reports on jobs and inflation recently.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken