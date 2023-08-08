

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in June as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 215 million in June from EUR 735 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports dropped 15.4 percent year-on-year in June, while imports plunged by 20.5 percent.



Shipments to the EU member countries declined 16.6 percent annually in June, and imports from those nations slumped 17.9 percent.



Data showed that exports to countries outside the EU slid 13.7 percent, and imports from those countries declined markedly by 23.8 percent.



