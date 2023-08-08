

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.76 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $952.5 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 billion or $2.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.0% to $8.31 billion from $6.49 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.76 Bln. vs. $952.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.95 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q2): $8.31 Bln vs. $6.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 - $9.90 Full year revenue guidance: $33.4 - $33.9 Bln



