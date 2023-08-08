

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Duke Energy Corp (DUK):



Earnings: -$234 million in Q2 vs. $893 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.32 in Q2 vs. $1.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $714 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.98 per share Revenue: $6.58 billion in Q2 vs. $6.56 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.55 to $5.75



