

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $671 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $529 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $652 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $2.180 billion from $2.052 billion last year.



Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $671 Mln. vs. $529 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $2.180 Bln vs. $2.052 Bln last year.



