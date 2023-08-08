

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) on Monday reported higher loss for the second quarter that reflected higher R&D expenses. However, revenue improved from last year. The results also beat market expectations.



Quarterly net loss widened to $82.78 million or $1.08 loss per share from $71.95 million or $1.02 loss last year.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



Comprehensive loss widened to $84.03 million from $73.43 million of the previous year.



Revenue however, increased to $20.11 million from $16.65 million for the same period, last year. The Street estimate for revenue was $18.05 million



In pre-market activity, shares of Beam Therapeutics are trading at $25.18, down 1.41% on Nasdaq.



