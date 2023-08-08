

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $46.57 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $61.78 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $590.85 million from $555.68 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $46.57 Mln. vs. $61.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $590.85 Mln vs. $555.68 Mln last year.



