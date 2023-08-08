

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



MedTech Acquisition Corporation (MTAC) is up over 31% at $12.90. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is up over 20% at $12.10. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 20% at $4.30. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is up over 15% at $9.15. Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is up over 14% at $8.59. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) is up over 13% at $14.19. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) is up over 12% at $14.29. Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) is up over 11% at $5.10. Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA) is up over 5% at $4.81.



In the Red



Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) is down over 25% at $27.89. Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is down over 22% at $82.81. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is down over 21% at $63.33. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) is down over 18% at $2.91. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is down over 14% at $13.04. RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) is down over 13% at $33.80. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) is down over 13% at $9.49. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is down over 7% at $367.43. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is down over 6% at $156.20. Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is down over 6% at $21.66. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is down over 6% at $4.89. Five9, Inc. (FIVN) is down over 5% at $77.50.



