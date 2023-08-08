The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Glimpse Signs Follow-on Immersive Technology Contracts with Two Global Leaders

Immersive Technologies Are Being Increasingly Utilized Across Industries By Top Tier Glimpse Customers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") company providing enterprise focused immersive technology software and services solutions, announced that it has entered into two follow-on contracts with major organizations.

One follow-on contract, via Glimpse subsidiary company Foretell Reality (https://foretellreality.com/) and estimated in the low six figures, is for a logistics-focused VR Simulation and software license with a major NYC hospital, that will be utilized to safely and effectively instruct the hospital's facilities team on best practices relating to specific hazardous operations.

The other follow-on contract, via Glimpse subsidiary company SpearXR (https://www.spearxr.com/), and estimated in the high five figures, is for an initial agreement for two webAR experiences with one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies, which is expected to be deployed in commercial environments and accessed by consumers on mobile phones and tablets without a need to download an app, potentially leading to additional webAR experiences and widespread implementation.

Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of The Glimpse Group, commented: "In conjunction with the Airforce and Verizon contracts we recently announced, these follow-on contracts, with two other major global organizations, in varying industries, showcasing completely different use cases, utilizing different technologies and delivered by different Glimpse subsidiary companies, demonstrate the power of the Glimpse ecosystem, diversification and how immersive technologies are being utilized today in real-world enterprise scenarios driven by strong IRRs."

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple immersive technology, enterprise-focused, software & services companies. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies the challenges faced by immersive technology companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

