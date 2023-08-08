

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $196.80 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $377.81 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 51.3% to $2.24 billion from $4.60 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $196.80 Mln. vs. $377.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $2.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.38 -Revenue (Q2): $2.24 Bln vs. $4.60 Bln last year.



