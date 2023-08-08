

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP, TAP.A) has reached an agreement to acquire Blue Run Spirits, a producer of finely crafted bourbon and rye whiskies. Molson Coors said the acquisition will more than double the size of Molson Coors' spirits team, further supporting the company's premiumization strategy. Blue Run is currently available in 31 states.



In March 2023, Blue Run announced plans to build a distillery in Kentucky. These plans will continue as part of the Molson Coors family. Blue Run's founders will all remain with the brand.



