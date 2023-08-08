BrightRock Gold Corp. Receives High-Resolution Satellite Imagery Results for its Midnight Owl Lithium Property near Wickenburg, Arizona

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is pleased to disclose the report on the interpretation of high-resolution satellite images carried out by Dirt Exploration at approximately 33 feet (10 meters) resolution for its Midnight Owl Project located in the White Picacho Pegmatite District near Wickenburg, Arizona. The Midnight Owl Lithium Project is a lithium pegmatite exploration project. The project is situated in a favorable location due to its historic mining of lithium, numerous pegmatite dike outcrops, and proximity to three gigafactories, approximately 170 miles away. The project spans an area of 4000 acres, or 196 lode claims, all of which are under complete ownership and interest consolidation.

Figure 1 shows the spectral correlation produced by Dirt Exploration of potential lithium minerals on the surface. Warmer colors indicate a stronger correlation between the spectral reflectance captured on the satellite imagery and potential lithium minerals.

Figure 1: Dirt Exploration's lithium target map showing satellite imagery reflectance correlation to potential lithium minerals on the surface.

Based on aerial imagery and historical documentation, Stantec Consulting Services Inc. (Stantec) produced Figure 2, which shows the surface geologic interpretation. Dirt Exploration's analysis shows stronger correlations to Stantec's map, where Pre-Cambrian metasedimentary wall rocks and Pre-Cambrian pegmatite dikes are interpreted. Pegmatite dikes contained within the Pre-Cambrian metasedimentary wall rock are currently considered to be the principal lithium exploration targets.

Figure 2: Stantec's interpreted geologic map based on aerial imagery and historic documents for Midnight Owl.

Figure 3 shows the distribution of pegmatite dikes within the White Picacho Pegmatite District as interpreted by Stantec from aerial imagery. The results of the hyperspectral analysis and initial geologic interpretation will guide the development of an extensive targeted outcrop sampling program and follow-up exploration work.

Figure 3: Stantec's interpreted pegmatite dike distribution within the White Picacho Pegmatite District for Midnight Owl.

DIRT Exploration, a remote sensing geoscience company headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, completed an analysis using publicly available satellite imagery. The research combined Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR), Visible Near Infrared (VNIR), Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR), and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery into its analysis. LWIR analysis has the ability to map or identify mineral distribution over extensive areas through reflectance spectroscopy. Reflectance signatures captured on the satellite imagery are compared to databases of known mineral reflectance. The LWIR analysis can view mineral spectra at shallow depths thanks to its ground-penetrating nature and utilization of the long-wave bands of infrared radiation. The conclusions of the research will be employed in conjunction with historical evaluations and the completed fixed-wing high-resolution hyperspectral data obtained by SpecTIR (see 7/17/23 Company Update).

According to Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng., Chairman and CEO of BRGC, "This first analysis is very useful for further exploration, and SpecTIR's fixed-wing hyperspectral flight will only enhance these results. When comparing the prospective lithium occurrences from DIRT Exploration results to Stantec's 3D geologic model, the results look encouraging, as the data shows a correlation with the interpreted areas of potential lithium occurrences."

Results from SpecTIR's fixed wing 3 foot resolution (1 meter) hyperspectral flight (Link here) are expected to be released soon. SpecTIR's flight is expected to further enhance Dirt Exploration's satellite-based analysis.



About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 4000 acres, or 196 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

To learn more about BrightRock Gold Corp. Visit:

Corporate Website: http://brightrockgold.com/and/or https://northamericalithium.com/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/brightrock_corp

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightrock_gold_corp/

CONTACT:

BrightRock Gold Corporation

Phone 866-600-5444

brightrockgold@gmail.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure

SOURCE: BrightRock Gold Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772791/BrightRock-Gold-Corp-Receives-High-Resolution-Satellite-Imagery-Results-for-its-Midnight-Owl-Lithium-Property-near-Wickenburg-Arizona