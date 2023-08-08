Applied Materials EarthWorks 2023: Inspiring Action for Environmental Sustainability Around the World

By Siobhan Kenney

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / At Applied Materials, our drive to Make Possible® a Better Future is integral to our business and our culture, and one of the ways we bring this vision to life is through our annual global EarthWorks campaign.

While we encourage our employees to "make every day Earth Day," we also invite our global workforce to take part in our spring EarthWorks activities to learn about and inspire action for environmental sustainability. This year's campaign saw the return of in-person environmental activities in full force following heightened safety protocols and limited in-person gatherings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1,500 employees from around the world mobilized to protect our planet and enjoy nature. In celebration of these efforts, the Applied Materials Foundation will donate funds to plant a tree in recognition of each participant.

Click through the photos above to see how our teams around the world made a difference in their communities during our EarthWorks campaign.

Thank you to all our event hosts for helping us bring to life our commitment to sustainability and our culture of purpose.

