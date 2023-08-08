

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $128.82 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $137.84 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $227.99 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $935.72 million from $903.33 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $128.82 Mln. vs. $137.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.41 -Revenue (Q2): $935.72 Mln vs. $903.33 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.48 - $1.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $937 - $952 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.87 - $5.95 Full year revenue guidance: $3765 - $3795 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken