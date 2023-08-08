

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at -$206.0 million, or -$1.22 per share. This compares with -$104.0 million, or -$0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $1.28 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$206.0 Mln. vs. -$104.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.22 vs. -$0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(1.00) to $(0.90) Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.260 to $1.310 Bln



