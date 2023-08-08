

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$6.04 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$5.01 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.78 million or -$0.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.7% to $13.61 million from $19.08 million last year.



Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$6.04 Mln. vs. -$5.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.11 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $13.61 Mln vs. $19.08 Mln last year.



