

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $239.70 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $262.17 million, or $3.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $314.26 million or $4.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $948.17 million from $861.28 million last year.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $239.70 Mln. vs. $262.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.20 vs. $3.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.17 -Revenue (Q2): $948.17 Mln vs. $861.28 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.44 - $4.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.98 -$1.00 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $17.09 - $17.35 Full year revenue guidance: $3,836 - $3,860 Mln



