

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $137 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Revenue came in at $1.89 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $137 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.



