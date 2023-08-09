

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release July figures for electronic card retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to be flat on month and climb 9.8 percent on year after gaining 1.0 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year in June.



Japan will see July numbers for money stock, with M2 expected to rise 2.5 percent on year, easing from 2.6 percent in June.



South Korea will provide July data for unemployment; the jobless rate is expected to ease to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in June.



Taiwan will release July numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.9 percent on year, up from 1.75 percent in June.



China will see July figures for consumer and producer prices. Consumer prices are tipped to rise 0.1 percent on month and fall 0.4 percent on year after easing 0.2 percent on month and being flat on year in June. Producer prices are expected to decline an annual 4.1 percent after shedding 5.4 percent in the previous month.



Finally, the markets in Singapore are closed on Wednesday for the National Day holiday and will re-open on Thursday.



