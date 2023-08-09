

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Online food delivery services provider Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE) Wednesday said it achieved positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA in the first half of the year.



Total segment revenue in the second quarter increased to 2.581 billion euros from 2.325 billion euros in the prior-year quarter.



The company said its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased to 8% from the prior expectation of 4%.



The Group recorded GMV growth of 18% outside of Asia in the second quarter.



Looking forward, the company now expects full-year total segment revenue to increase 15% year-on-year, at constant currency, up from from the previous outlook of 10% growth.



