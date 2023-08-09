

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), on Wednesday, reported H1 profit before tax of $264.8 million compared to $25.4 million last year.



Profit for the period all attributable to owners of the company surged to $250.1 million or 70.8¢ per share from the previous year's $33.6 million or 9.7¢ per share.



Insurance contract written premium was $2.73 billion compared to $2.62 billion in the prior year period. Net insurance contract written premium rose to $1.95 billion from $1.78 billion reported a year ago.



Aki Hussain, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hiscox Ltd, said, 'Our business has delivered growth in revenues and profits in every business unit, as our proactive and disciplined underwriting and favourable market conditions come together. Our portfolio of businesses, our people and innovation to meet the changing needs of our customers position us well to continue delivering high-quality growth and earnings.'



