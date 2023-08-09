

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK) reported that its first-half profit to owners of parent was 65.8 billion yen, up 15.4% from last year. Earnings per share was 129.84 yen compared to 112.49 yen. Core operating profit was 102.9 billion yen, up 13.2%. First half revenue was 1.25 trillion yen, an increase of 8.8% from previous year.



For fiscal 2023, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 317.75 yen; core operating profit of 254 billion yen; and revenue of 2.69 trillion yen.



Separately, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. said it has established Asahi Global Procurement Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, aimed at enhancing the Group's procurement function. It is set to begin operations in January 2024.



