

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were sharply higher on Wednesday as banks recovered from steep losses in the previous session.



The benchmark DAX was up 190 points, or 1.2 percent, at 15,964 after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session.



The euro edged up against the dollar ahead of U.S. inflation readings this week that might influence the Fed's rate trajectory.



Commerzbank climbed 1.7 percent and Deutsche Bank soared nearly 3 percent after the Italian government clarified that its 40 percent windfall tax on banks would not amount to more than 0.1 percent of their total assets.



Delivery Hero jumped almost 8 percent after the online takeaway food company upgraded its revenue guidance.



Automotive parts manufacturer Continental added 1.6 percent despite cutting its sales outlook for the year.



