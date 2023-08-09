

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $88.4 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $73.1 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.7% to $605.0 million from $803.7 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $88.4 Mln. vs. $73.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $605.0 Mln vs. $803.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.93 to $2.07



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken