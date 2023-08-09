

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $78.4 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $26.1 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.67 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $78.4 Mln. vs. $26.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



