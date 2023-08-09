Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.08.2023
WKN: A2JE3V | ISIN: CA67090W2085 | Ticker-Symbol: 8NV
Frankfurt
09.08.23
09:31 Uhr
0,047 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
09.08.2023
NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces the sale of a non-core asset, the Sandy Gold Project in Lyon County, Nevada, dated August 1, 2023 for cash while retaining a 1.5% NSR or an equivalent production royalty.

Chairman and Interim CEO John Watson comments "This sale, to Anchor Minerals, Inc., a private US company, is consistent with NV Gold's business model to monetize certain claim holdings while moving forward with exploration on its remaining strategic properties in Nevada ".

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through its gold exploration efforts in Nevada, USA and by leveraging its expansive property portfolio.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, Chairman and Interim CEO

303.884.6909

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and include, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the potential quantity and grade of mineral resources identified in the Exploration Target and the Company's current expectations regarding future exploration and development plans. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773228/NV-Gold-Corporation-Sells-Non-Core-Property

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
