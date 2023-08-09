Spherix Global Insights partners with specialist technology provider Content Catalyst to deploy their advanced portal for clients to interact with Spherix data and insights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809483848/en/

Spherix Global Insights subscriber portal home page running on the Content Catalyst platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Based in Pennsylvania, Spherix is a leading specialty market intelligence and advisory services firm, empowering customers through collaborative expertise and transformative insights to drive successful decision-making in six focused therapeutic areas.

The innovative portal enables Spherix clients to find answers to key business questions by leveraging the powerful search feature to access the company's complete insight library.

Interactive features allow clients to seamlessly compile insight and data into shareable formats. Additional time-saving tools include interactive dashboards and personalised views of dynamic PowerPoint reports, as well as the ability to clip favourite research and annotate slides for future reference.

Commenting on the launch, Tucker Hurtado, Vice President of New Product Planning at Spherix, said, "We are excited to be able to offer our clients a new best-in-class platform to access all of our research, including reports and interactive dashboards. By making our findings easily accessible and searchable, clients can quickly find the necessary insights to best inform their decision making."

Daniel Lord, Content Catalyst Founder, said, "We are absolutely delighted to be part of Spherix's future success. They are a wonderful team to work with and quick to leverage the platform's capabilities to drive business growth."

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a focused market intelligence firm that leverages its data and expertise to provide strategic guidance in six therapeutic areas. As a leading provider of life sciences market research, business intelligence, and advisory services, Spherix delivers trusted insights to biopharmaceutical stakeholders necessary to thrive in the complex healthcare environment.

About Content Catalyst

Founded in 2003 in Cambridge, UK, Content Catalyst is the first-choice technology partner for analyst research firms. Clients are thought leaders and data providers in diverse industries such as energy, electronics, life sciences and tech.

Using its technology, publishers of analyst reports and data can launch subscriber portals that maximise the value of their insights and drive revenues. Content Catalyst's pioneering Active Insight Management approach boosts performance across author workflow, content and data delivery and subscriber management. Innovative workflow tools allow users to engage with analyst insight whilst sophisticated licensing controls protect intellectual property.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809483848/en/

Contacts:

Sophie Struckmeyer

sophie.struckmeyer@contentcatalyst.com

+44 (0) 1223 617 322