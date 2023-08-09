NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The financial results of Steel Connect, Inc. ("Steel Connect" or "STCN") have been included in the Company's consolidated financial statements since the exchange transaction on May 1, 2023.

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 ($ in thousands) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 $500,925 $441,408 Revenue $946,296 $847,153 58,615 92,113 Net income 83,418 96,654 59,150 92,078 Net income attributable to common unitholders 83,996 96,643 73,606 59,048 Adjusted EBITDA* 136,737 123,618 14.7% 13.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 14.4% 14.6% 12,843 10,724 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 23,551 18,470 29,495 34,378 Adjusted free cash flow* 62,857 68,001 *See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure included in the financial tables. See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" below for the definition of these non-GAAP measures.

"Our Financial Services and Energy segments have continued to deliver favorable results," said Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein. "With the current economic headwinds, we are focused on reducing costs, paying down debt, and strategically investing our capital to ensure we deliver quality products and services to our customers and long-term value to our stakeholders."

Results of Operations Comparison of the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) (Dollar amounts in table and commentary in thousands, unless otherwise indicated) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 500,925 $ 441,408 $ 946,296 $ 847,153 Cost of goods sold 289,399 288,813 550,692 556,983 Selling, general and administrative expenses 136,364 100,841 251,318 186,965 Asset impairment charges 329 32 329 435 Interest expense 5,833 4,818 11,819 9,342 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on securities, net 3,121 (1,515) 2,514 26,211 Gain from sale of business - (85,185) - (85,185) All other expense, net* 17,757 4,315 38,128 6,320 Total costs and expenses 452,803 312,119 854,800 701,071 Income from operations before income taxes and equity method investments 48,122 129,289 91,496 146,082 Income tax (benefit) provision (15,330) 39,436 (726) 47,045 Loss (income) of associated companies, net of taxes 4,837 (2,260) 8,804 2,383 Net income $ 58,615 $ 92,113 $ 83,418 $ 96,654 * includes finance interest, provision for loan losses, and other expense from the consolidated statements of operations

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased $59,517, or 13.5%, as compared to the same period last year, as a result of higher revenue from both Financial Services and Energy segments, as well as favorable impact from the newly acquired Supply Chain segment, partially offset by lower sales from the Diversified Industrial segment.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased $99,143, or 11.7%, as compared to the same period last year, as a result of higher revenue from both Financial Services and Energy segments, as well as favorable impact of the newly acquired Supply Chain segment, partially offset by lower sales from the Diversified Industrial segment including the impact from the divestiture of the SLPE business in April 2022.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased $586, or 0.2%, as compared to the same period last year, resulting from newly acquired Supply Chain segment and higher revenue volume from the Energy segment, largely offset by lower sales from the Diversified Industrial segment, primarily from its Building Materials business unit.

Cost of goods sold for the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $6,291, or 1.1%, as compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by lower sales discussed above from the Diversified Industrial segment, partially offset by the impact of newly acquired Supply Chain segment and higher revenue from the Energy segment.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased $35,523, or 35.2%, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses from the Financial Services segment of $29,700 and impact of newly acquired Supply Chain segment of $8,900. The increase for the Financial Services segment was primarily due to higher credit performance fees due to higher credit risk transfer ("CRT") balances and higher personnel expenses related to incremental headcount.

SG&A for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased $64,353, or 34.4%, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by higher SG&A expenses from the Financial Services segment of $51,000 and newly acquired Supply Chain segment of $8,900 as mentioned above. SG&A expenses for the Diversified Industrial segment also increased by approximately $11,700, primarily due to higher personnel costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023, despite the impact of the divestiture of SLPE business of $5,000.

Asset Impairment Charges

An impairment charge of $329 was recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily related to a piece of unused equipment in the Building Materials business unit from the Diversified Industrial segment. An impairment charge of $435 was recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily related to an idle piece of equipment in the Joining Materials business unit from the Diversified Industrial segment.

Interest Expense

Interest expense increased $1,015, or 21.1% and $2,477 or 26.5% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to the same periods last year. The increases were primarily due to higher average interest rates, partially offset by lower average debt level, as compared to the same periods of 2022.

Realized and Unrealized Losses (Gains) on Securities, Net

The Company recognized losses of $3,121 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to gains of $1,515 in the same period of 2022. The Company recorded losses of $2,514 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to losses of $26,211 in the same period of 2022. These gains and losses were due to unrealized gains and losses related to the mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's portfolio of securities.

All Other Expense, Net

All other expense, net was $17,757 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $4,315 in the same period of 2022. Higher all other expense, net for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to higher finance interest expense related to the Financial Service segment, as compared to the same period of 2022.

All other expense, net was $38,128 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $6,320 in the same period of 2022. Higher all other expense, net for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to higher finance interest expense and provisions for credit losses related to the Financial Services segment, as compared to the same period of 2022.

Income Tax (Benefit) Provision

The Company recorded income tax benefit of $15,330 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and income tax provision of $39,436 for the same period in 2022. The Company recorded income tax benefit of $726 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and income tax provision of $47,045 for the same period in 2022. The Company's effective tax rate was (0.8)% and 32.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The lower effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 is primarily due to the change in U.S. income tax expense related to unrealized gains and losses on investments and the deferred tax movements resulting from the acquisition of Steel Connect. As a limited partnership, the Company is generally not responsible for federal and state income taxes, and its profits and losses are passed directly to its limited partners for inclusion in their respective income tax returns. Provisions have been made for federal, state, local or foreign income taxes on the results of operations generated by our consolidated subsidiaries that are taxable entities. Significant differences between the statutory rate and the effective tax rate include partnership losses for which no tax benefit is recognized, tax expense related to unrealized gains and losses on investment, state taxes, changes in deferred tax valuation allowances, deferred tax movements resulting from the acquisition of Steel Connect in an exchange transaction and other permanent differences.

Loss (Income) of Associated Companies, Net of Taxes

The Company recorded losses from associated companies, net of taxes, of $4,837 and $8,804 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to income from associated companies, net of taxes, of $2,260 and loss from associated companies, net of taxes, of $2,383 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The fluctuations for these periods were primarily due to the changes in fair value of the Company's investment in Steel Connect.

Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (Capital Expenditures)

Capital expenditures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $12,843, or 2.6% of revenue and $23,551, or 2.5% of revenue, respectively as compared to $10,724, or 2.4% of revenue and $18,470, or 2.2% of revenue, respectively, in the same periods of 2022.

Common Units Repurchase Program

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 267,994 common units for $11,588. From the inception of the Repurchase Program the Company has purchased 7,689,490 common units for an aggregate price of approximately $159,194. As of June 30, 2023, there were approximately 1,080,750 common units that may yet be purchased under the Repurchase Program.

Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA was $73,606 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $59,048 for the same period of 2022 and $136,737 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $123,618 for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $14,558 and $13,119 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. The increase for the three month period was primarily due to 1) higher revenue at the Financial Services segment that was partially offset by higher finance interest and higher personnel costs; and 2) strong revenue at the Energy segment primarily resulting from higher volume and favorable pricing, favorable impact from the newly acquired Supply Chain segment, partially offset by decreases in the Diversified Industrial segment primarily driven by lower sales. The increase for the six month period was primarily due to 1) higher revenue at the Financial Services segment that was partially offset by higher finance interest and credit loss provisions, as well as higher personnel costs; and 2) strong revenue at the Energy segment primarily resulting from higher volume and favorable pricing, favorable impact from the newly acquired Supply Chain segment, partially offset by decreases in the Diversified Industrial segment primarily driven by lower sales. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, adjusted free cash flow were $29,495 and $62,857, as compared to $34,378 and $68,001, respectively for the same periods in 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $405,700 in availability under its senior credit agreement, as well as $110,289 in cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank cash, and approximately $239,842 in long-term investments.

As of June 30, 2023, total debt was $185,138, an increase of approximately $4,814, as compared to December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, net debt totaled $78,636, an increase of approximately $31,005 primarily driven by the change of long term investments for the 2023 period. Total leverage (as defined in the Company's senior credit agreement) was approximately 1.4x as of both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Quarterly Cash Distribution on Series A Preferred Units

On August 9, 2023, the Company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.375 per unit, payable September 15, 2023, to unitholders of record as of September 1, 2023, on its 6% Series A Preferred Units, no par value ("Series A Preferred").

Any future determination to declare distributions on its units of Series A Preferred, and any determination to pay such distributions in cash or in kind, or a combination thereof, will remain at the discretion of Steel Partners' board of directors and will be dependent upon a number of factors, including the Company's results of operations, cash flows, financial position, and capital requirements, among others.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking and youth sports. At Steel Partners, our culture and core values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment guide our Kids First purpose, which is to forge a path of success for the next generation by instilling values, building character, and teaching life lessons through sports.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except common units) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 353,157 $ 234,448 Trade and other receivables - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,425 and $2,414, respectively 254,986 183,861 Loans receivable, including loans held for sale of $743,594 and $602,675, respectively, net 1,428,283 1,131,745 Inventories, net 224,102 214,084 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,396 41,090 Total current assets 2,304,924 1,805,228 Long-term loans receivable, net 462,729 423,248 Goodwill 148,027 125,813 Other intangible assets, net 123,347 94,783 Other non-current assets 165,980 195,859 Property, plant and equipment, net 246,503 238,510 Operating lease right-of-use assets 75,531 42,711 Long-term investments 239,842 309,697 Total Assets $ 3,766,883 $ 3,235,849 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 135,932 $ 109,572 Accrued liabilities 136,082 112,744 Deposits 1,613,022 1,360,477 Short-term debt 283 685 Current portion of long-term debt 67 67 Other current liabilities 90,012 65,598 Total current liabilities 1,975,398 1,649,143 Long-term deposits 304,809 208,004 Long-term debt 184,788 179,572 Other borrowings 25,715 41,682 Preferred unit liability 153,576 152,247 Accrued pension liabilities 90,053 84,948 Deferred tax liabilities 15,956 41,055 Long-term operating lease liabilities 61,736 35,512 Other non-current liabilities 38,970 42,226 Total Liabilities 2,851,001 2,434,389 Commitments and Contingencies Capital: Partners' capital common units: 21,413,749 and 21,605,093 issued and outstanding (after deducting 18,248,177 and 17,904,679 units held in treasury, at cost of $324,093 and $309,257), respectively 1,017,276 952,094 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (150,956 ) (151,874 ) Total Partners' Capital 866,320 800,220 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 49,562 1,240 Total Capital 915,882 801,460 Total Liabilities and Capital $ 3,766,883 $ 3,235,849

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except common units and per common unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Diversified Industrial net sales $ 315,046 $ 346,664 $ 619,472 $ 673,913 Energy net revenue 50,314 47,024 98,478 85,341 Financial Services revenue 105,384 47,720 198,165 87,899 Supply Chain revenue 30,181 - 30,181 - Total revenue 500,925 441,408 946,296 847,153 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 289,399 288,813 550,692 556,983 Selling, general and administrative expenses 136,364 100,841 251,318 186,965 Asset impairment charges 329 32 329 435 Finance interest expense 18,382 1,672 32,123 2,836 Provision for credit losses 3,204 3,883 11,010 5,165 Gain from sale of business - (85,185 ) - (85,185 ) Interest expense 5,833 4,818 11,819 9,342 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on securities, net 3,121 (1,515 ) 2,514 26,211 Other income, net (3,829 ) (1,240 ) (5,005 ) (1,681 ) Total costs and expenses 452,803 312,119 854,800 701,071 Income from operations before income taxes and equity method investments 48,122 129,289 91,496 146,082 Income tax (benefit) provision (15,330 ) 39,436 (726 ) 47,045 Loss (income) of associated companies, net of taxes 4,837 (2,260 ) 8,804 2,383 Net income 58,615 92,113 83,418 96,654 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 535 (35 ) 578 (11 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 59,150 $ 92,078 $ 83,996 $ 96,643 Net income per common unit - basic Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 2.75 $ 4.03 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 Net income per common unit - diluted Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 2.44 $ 3.52 $ 3.53 $ 3.82 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - basic 21,506,699 22,846,677 21,595,730 22,529,635 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - diluted 25,462,813 27,061,579 25,501,513 26,931,547

Supplemental Balance Sheet Data (June 30, 2023 unaudited) (in thousands, except common and preferred units) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 353,157 $ 234,448 WebBank cash and cash equivalents 242,868 174,257 Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank $ 110,289 $ 60,191 Common units outstanding 21,413,749 21,605,093 Preferred units outstanding 6,422,128 6,422,128

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 58,615 $ 92,113 $ 83,418 $ 96,654 Income tax (benefit) provision (15,330 ) 39,436 (726 ) 47,045 Income before income taxes 43,285 131,549 82,692 143,699 Add (Deduct): Loss (income) of associated companies, net of taxes 4,837 (2,260 ) 8,804 2,383 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on securities, net 3,121 (1,515 ) 2,514 26,211 Interest expense 5,833 4,818 11,819 9,342 Depreciation 9,612 9,619 18,967 19,518 Amortization 4,185 3,729 7,773 7,993 Asset impairment charge 329 32 329 435 Non-cash pension expense (income) 2,989 (1,705 ) 5,969 (3,606 ) Non-cash equity-based compensation 419 354 408 473 Gain from sale of business - (85,185 ) - (85,185 ) Other items, net (1,004 ) (388 ) (2,538 ) 2,355 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,606 $ 59,048 $ 136,737 $ 123,618 Total revenue $ 500,925 $ 441,408 $ 946,296 $ 847,153 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.7 % 13.4 % 14.4 % 14.6 %

Net Debt Reconciliation: (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Total debt $ 185,138 $ 180,324 Accrued pension liabilities 90,053 84,948 Preferred unit liability 153,576 152,247 Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank (110,289 ) (60,191 ) Long-term investments (239,842 ) (309,697 ) Net debt $ 78,636 $ 47,631

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (6,263 ) $ (87,551 ) $ (54,511 ) $ (100,861 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,843 ) (10,724 ) (23,551 ) (18,470 ) Net increase in loans held for sale 48,601 132,653 140,919 187,332 Adjusted free cash flow $ 29,495 $ 34,378 $ 62,857 $ 68,001

Segment Results (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Diversified Industrial $ 315,046 $ 346,664 $ 619,472 $ 673,913 Energy 50,314 47,024 98,478 85,341 Financial Services 105,384 47,720 198,165 87,899 Supply Chain $ 30,181 $ - $ 30,181 $ - Total revenue $ 500,925 $ 441,408 $ 946,296 $ 847,153 Income (loss) before interest expense and income taxes: Diversified Industrial $ 25,121 $ 121,952 $ 46,259 $ 156,034 Energy 4,031 3,677 9,271 7,629 Financial Services 24,982 13,709 50,834 27,636 Supply Chain 1,835 - 1,835 - Corporate and other (6,851 ) (2,971 ) (13,688 ) (38,258 ) Income before interest expense and income taxes: 49,118 136,367 94,511 153,041 Interest expense 5,833 4,818 11,819 9,342 Income tax (benefit) provision (15,330 ) 39,436 (726 ) 47,045 Net income $ 58,615 $ 92,113 $ 83,418 $ 96,654 Loss (income) of associated companies, net of taxes: Corporate and other $ 4,837 $ (2,260 ) $ 8,804 $ 2,383 Total $ 4,837 $ (2,260 ) $ 8,804 $ 2,383 Segment depreciation and amortization: Diversified Industrial $ 10,061 $ 10,392 $ 20,076 $ 21,753 Energy 2,452 2,643 4,992 5,164 Financial Services 209 133 425 261 Supply Chain 910 - 910 - Corporate and other 165 180 337 333 Total depreciation and amortization $ 13,797 $ 13,348 $ 26,740 $ 27,511 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Diversified Industrial $ 34,866 $ 44,413 $ 66,789 $ 91,977 Energy 7,225 7,046 14,546 12,665 Financial Services 25,773 13,471 51,985 27,199 Supply Chain 2,871 - 2,871 - Corporate and other 2,871 (5,882 ) 546 (8,223 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,606 $ 59,048 $ 136,737 $ 123,618

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The financial data contained in this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measurements as defined by the SEC, including "Adjusted EBITDA," "Net Debt" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow." The Company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements because it believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's business and its financial condition. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss from continuing operations before the effects of income or loss from investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value, interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash pension expense or income, and realized and unrealized gains or losses on securities, and excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash items. The Company defines Net Debt as the sum of total debt, accrued pension liabilities and preferred unit liability, less the sum of cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), and long-term investments. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities of continuing operations less the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, and net increases or decreases in loans held for sale. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors because they are measures used by the Company's Board of Directors and management to evaluate its ongoing business, including in internal management reporting, budgeting and forecasting processes, in comparing operating results across the business, as internal profitability measures, as components in assessing liquidity and evaluating the ability and the desirability of making capital expenditures and significant acquisitions, and as elements in determining executive compensation.

However, the measures are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), and the items excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measurements should not be considered substitutes for net income or loss, total debt, or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including realized losses on investments, interest expense, and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business. There are a number of material limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool, including the following:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's tax provision or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income or loss from the Company's investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's interest expense;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash expenses in the period recorded, the assets being depreciated and

amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements for such

replacement;

amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements for such replacement; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's net realized and unrealized gains and losses on its investments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include non-cash charges for pension expense and equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include amounts related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include certain other non-recurring and non-cash items; and

Adjusted EBITDA does not include the Company's discontinued operations.

In addition, Net Debt assumes the Company's cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities and long-term investments are immediately convertible in cash and can be used to reduce outstanding debt without restriction at their recorded fair value, while Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes net increases or decreases in loans held for sale, which can vary significantly from period-to-period since these loans are typically sold after origination and thus represent a significant component in WebBank's operating cash flow requirements.

The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP financial measures and using these measures only as supplemental information. The Company believes that consideration of Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, together with a careful review of its U.S. GAAP financial measures, is a well-informed method of analyzing SPLP. Because Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

