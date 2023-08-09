

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):



Earnings: $105.18 million in Q2 vs. -$130.05 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.84 in Q2 vs. -$1.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $103.34 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.59 per share Revenue: $1.60 billion in Q2 vs. $908.83 million in the same period last year.



