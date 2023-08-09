

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at -Euro74.0 million, or -Euro2.16 per share. This compares with -Euro235.0 million, or -Euro6.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to Euro53.2 million from Euro59.4 million last year.



MorphoSys AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -Euro74.0 Mln. vs. -Euro235.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -Euro2.16 vs. -Euro6.88 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro53.2 Mln vs. Euro59.4 Mln last year.



