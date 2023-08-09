

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):



Earnings: -$234 million in Q2 vs. -$535 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.48 in Q2 vs. -$3.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $1.18 billion in Q2 vs. $1.16 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.75 to $0.90



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken