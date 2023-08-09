BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Walt Disney Co (DIS):
Earnings: -$0.46 billion in Q3 vs. $1.41 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q3 vs. $0.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.87 per share Revenue: $22.33 billion in Q3 vs. $21.50 billion in the same period last year.
