

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Walt Disney Co (DIS):



Earnings: -$0.46 billion in Q3 vs. $1.41 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q3 vs. $0.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.87 per share Revenue: $22.33 billion in Q3 vs. $21.50 billion in the same period last year.



