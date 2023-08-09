

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adicet Bio, Inc (ACET) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$32.40 million, or -$0.75 per share. This compares with -$22.54 million, or -$0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adicet Bio, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$32.40 Mln. vs. -$22.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.75 vs. -$0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.68



