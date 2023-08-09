

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $9.09 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $13.90 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.25 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $77.06 million from $70.71 million last year.



RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $9.09 Mln. vs. $13.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.30 -Revenue (Q3): $77.06 Mln vs. $70.71 Mln last year.



