

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$5.40 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$8.71 million, or -$0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$2.15 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.4% to $30.25 million from $22.68 million last year.



American Superconductor Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$5.40 Mln. vs. -$8.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.19 vs. -$0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q1): $30.25 Mln vs. $22.68 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $29 - $32 Mln



