

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Century Aluminum Co (CENX) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $7.1 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $35.1 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.8% to $575.5 million from $856.6 million last year.



Century Aluminum Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $7.1 Mln. vs. $35.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q2): $575.5 Mln vs. $856.6 Mln last year.



