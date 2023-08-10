

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled Euro83 million, or Euro0.13 per share. This compares with Euro76 million, or Euro0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to Euro9.6 billion from Euro11.0 billion last year.



ThyssenKrupp AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): Euro83 Mln. vs. Euro76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro0.13 vs. Euro0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro9.6 Bln vs. Euro11.0 Bln last year.



